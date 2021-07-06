Border Agents Encounter Child along Border Wall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800287" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Border Patrol agent helps a 5-year-old Guatemalan citizen call the Guatemalan consulate. The young girl was found wandering alone along the Tijuana River channel. Agents responded quickly and removed her from the dangerous area after she was dropped off near the end of the border wall near San Ysidro, Calif., June 7, 2021.