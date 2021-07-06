Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Border Agents Encounter Child along Border Wall

    SAN YSIDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    A U.S. Border Patrol agent helps a 5-year-old Guatemalan citizen call the Guatemalan consulate. The young girl was found wandering alone along the Tijuana River channel. Agents responded quickly and removed her from the dangerous area after she was dropped off near the end of the border wall near San Ysidro, Calif., June 7, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800287
    VIRIN: 210607-D-LE976-587
    Filename: DOD_108388175
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SAN YSIDRO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Border
    USBP
    CBPSAR

