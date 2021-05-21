Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift AER Story

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Capt. Jake Valdick 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade shares her story of when she had to use the Army Emergency Relief Fund.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 13:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800286
    VIRIN: 210521-A-DY170-028
    Filename: DOD_108388174
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift AER Story, by CPT Jake Valdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    AER
    4CAB
    Army Emergency Relief Fund

