Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade shares her story of when she had to use the Army Emergency Relief Fund.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 13:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|800286
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-DY170-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108388174
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift AER Story, by CPT Jake Valdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
