In line with the 2018 Army Modernization Strategy, with local guidance from Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss, Army Sustainment Command’s MDRS logistics program is on the ground here at Bliss and in place to help Soldiers process vehicles and heavy equipment more quickly.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800273
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|210512
|Filename:
|DOD_108387989
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss MDRS to provide logistics 'velocity' for area active-duty units, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
