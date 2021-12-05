Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss MDRS to provide logistics 'velocity' for area active-duty units

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In line with the 2018 Army Modernization Strategy, with local guidance from Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss, Army Sustainment Command’s MDRS logistics program is on the ground here at Bliss and in place to help Soldiers process vehicles and heavy equipment more quickly.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800273
    VIRIN: 210512-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 210512
    Filename: DOD_108387989
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Bliss MDRS to provide logistics 'velocity' for area active-duty units, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    sustainment
    Logistics
    El Paso
    army
    Sustainment and Logistics
    Sustainment and Modernization
    MFGI mobilization
    MDRS

