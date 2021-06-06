African Lion 2021- ROC Drill Rehearsal- TV

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the United States military forces, alongside militaries from nine partner nations, perform a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill for Exercise African Lion 2021 (AL21) at the Royal Moroccan military’s Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, Morocco, June 6, 2021. The ROC drill is a detailed, cooperative previsualization attended and contributed to by all participants designed to identify friction points in the plan for the exercise and synchronize its execution. In his interview, Army Maj. Matt Piosa, the chief of operations for the Combined Joint Task Force, speaks on his role in the ROC drill and the drill’s significance for the coming events in AL21.



African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.