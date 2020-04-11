NATO Experts – How does NATO support Allies’ resilience and preparedness? (WITH SUBS)

NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure. From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the security issues that matter directly from the experts. “Resilience is NATO’s first line of defence. It is our ability to withstand and absorb shocks and surprise. To prepare for the unexpected.” In this episode, Sarah Tarry, Director, Defence Policy and Capabilities Directorate at NATO, discusses resilience. All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.
