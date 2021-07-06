This is Ford Class

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks about the history of the battle of Midway and how Ford is commemorating the battle. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The US Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)