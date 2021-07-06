Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Ford Class

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, speaks about the history of the battle of Midway and how Ford is commemorating the battle. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The US Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Location: VA, US

