Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last flight in Belgium for Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.01.2021

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters spray water on the plane used by Lt. Col. Steven
    A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, for his last flight in
    Belgium, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre). The "Fini" flight is a military aviation tradition, which marks a
    pilot’s retirement from the Air Force. Upon completion of the "Fini" flight,
    it is tradition to spray down or douse the pilot in water and a bottle of
    champagne upon leaving the aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800243
    VIRIN: 210601-A-RX599-2001
    Filename: DOD_108387293
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last flight in Belgium for Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Air Force
    424th Air Base Squadron
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT