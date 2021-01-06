U.S. Air Force Firefighters spray water on the plane used by Lt. Col. Steven
A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, for his last flight in
Belgium, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre). The "Fini" flight is a military aviation tradition, which marks a
pilot’s retirement from the Air Force. Upon completion of the "Fini" flight,
it is tradition to spray down or douse the pilot in water and a bottle of
champagne upon leaving the aircraft.
This work, Last flight in Belgium for Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS
