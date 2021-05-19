Army Birthday 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of the Army's 246th birthday, Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, the commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, the command sergeant major for Regional Health Command Europe, want to highlight some key milestones related to the number 246 that Regional Health Command Europe achieved in the fight against COVID-19.