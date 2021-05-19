Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday 2021

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    In honor of the Army's 246th birthday, Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, the commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, the command sergeant major for Regional Health Command Europe, want to highlight some key milestones related to the number 246 that Regional Health Command Europe achieved in the fight against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 08:27
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

