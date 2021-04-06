Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO's 80th Anniversary Celebration (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    After the 80th anniversary celebration was postponed in February due to COVID-19 restrictions, USO Kaiserslautern was able to celebrate its belated birthday within host-nation guidelines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800239
    VIRIN: 210604-F-IP635-1006
    Filename: DOD_108387197
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO's 80th Anniversary Celebration (B-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    USO Birthday
    USO 80th Anniversary
    USO Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT