USO's 80th Anniversary Celebration (1080)

Since 1941, the USO has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families. The reach of the USO’s more than 250 centers extends to countries on every continent, operated by thousands of staff and volunteers to serve American service members worldwide. After the 80th anniversary celebration was postponed in February due to COVID-19 restrictions, USO Kaiserslautern was able to celebrate its belated birthday within host-nation guidelines.