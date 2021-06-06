Members of the United States military forces, alongside militaries from nine partner nations, perform a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill for Exercise African Lion 2021 (AL21) at the Royal Moroccan military’s Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, Morocco, June 6, 2021. The ROC drill is a detailed, cooperative previsualization attended and contributed to by all participants designed to identify friction points in the plan for the exercise and synchronize its execution.
African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800230
|VIRIN:
|210606-N-KG935-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108387182
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, African Lion 2021- ROC Drill Rehearsal, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT