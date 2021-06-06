Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- ROC Drill Rehearsal

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Terrence Siren 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Members of the United States military forces, alongside militaries from nine partner nations, perform a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill for Exercise African Lion 2021 (AL21) at the Royal Moroccan military’s Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, Morocco, June 6, 2021. The ROC drill is a detailed, cooperative previsualization attended and contributed to by all participants designed to identify friction points in the plan for the exercise and synchronize its execution.

    African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 10:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- ROC Drill Rehearsal, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AfricanLion #StrongerTogether #USArmyAfrica #SETAF-AF #200years #USArmyAfrica

