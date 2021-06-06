Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Lion 2021-ROC Drill Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOROCCO

    06.06.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Interview: Maj. Matthew Piosa
    J3, Combined Joint Task Force, African Lion 2021

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800226
    VIRIN: 210606-A-MF745-1001
    Filename: DOD_108387146
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021-ROC Drill Rehearsal, by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USArmyAfrica
    #StrongerTogether
    #SETAF-AF
    #AfricanLionEx
    #200years

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT