    African Lion 2021- Teaser

    MOROCCO

    06.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Casey Dinnison 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Beginning in 2002, African Lion has had a long history of bringing U.S., Moroccan, and other partners and allies together. This year we celebrate the tradition and look forward to working together with our partners to build relationships and strength.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 05:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800215
    VIRIN: 210606-A-TP612-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108386905
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- Teaser, by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AfricanLionEx #StrongerTogether #USArmyAfrica #SETAF-AF #200years #USArmyAfrica

