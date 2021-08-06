Far East District’s STEAM outreach thrives despite COVID-19 restrictions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the second year in a row, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) volunteers virtually shared their Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) expertise and captured children’s imaginations with engaging STEAM activities, May 27. The event was a part of a relationship with Humphreys Central Elementary School that started in 2013.