    Far East District’s STEAM outreach thrives despite COVID-19 restrictions

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    For the second year in a row, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) volunteers virtually shared their Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) expertise and captured children’s imaginations with engaging STEAM activities, May 27. The event was a part of a relationship with Humphreys Central Elementary School that started in 2013.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800211
    VIRIN: 210608-A-A1425-001
    Filename: DOD_108386766
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far East District’s STEAM outreach thrives despite COVID-19 restrictions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    STEAM
    Far East District
    FED
    Central Elementary School

