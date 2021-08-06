Zama Pulse 6.0

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anchor: Hello, and welcome to another episode of the “Zama Pulse,” the show that brings you news highlights and important U.S. Army Garrison Japan community updates. I’m Major Trevor Wild filling in for Sergeant Raquel Birk. (Pause)



U.S. Army Japan recently updated its mask policy, with some new specific guidance. Here are a few of the key points from the updated policy to follow while on U.S. Army Japan installations:



Whether you are vaccinated or not, you still must continue to wear a mask outside the installation and when venturing into public spaces in Japan. Additionally, if you are on a sister-service installation – such as Yokota, Atsugi, Yokosuka or Camp Fuji – you must follow that local commander’s guidance. (Pause)

Major General Viet X. Luong and Command Sergeant Major Jerry Dodson Jr., the commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Japan, hosted USARJ’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on Camp Zama. During the ceremony, the two leaders presented a wreath, followed by the playing of taps. Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5th, 1868, when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. (Pause)

Soldiers and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Kure Ammunition Depot, 10th Support Group, have been teaching members of the Japan Maritime and Ground Self-Defense Force conversational English twice a month to help improve their English-speaking skills. They do so in a socially distanced classroom space to protect against COVID-19.

Interview: Dylan M. Beaver QASAS, Maintenance Branch, Kure Ammo Depot, 10th SG

The students are given a different theme during each two-hour session, such as Introductions and Discussing Hobbies.

Interview: Yukina Tamaru, Seaman Apprentice, Material Div., Kure Repair and Supply Facility, JMSDF

Interview: 2LT Scott A. Schuler, Maintenance Officer, Stock Control Brancg, Kure Ammo Depot, 10th SG

The U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan officially opened its new Department of Public Health facility at Camp Zama’s BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, following the completion of the nearly two-year construction project.

Speech: COL Tanya Peacock, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan

To celebrate the opening, the Chief and NCOIC of Installation Public Health led a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The hours of operation for Installation Public Health are Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

(Pause) Soldiers from Camp Zama’s Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, along with U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sergeant Major Justin Turner, recently joined a campaign to clean up the Sagami River, which is located just minutes from the installation.

During the cleanup, members of So-yu-kai; Soldiers from the BOSS program; and staff from Zama City—including Mayor Mito Sato—moved through the area in a socially distanced line, picking up litter and other items area near the riverbed, including cigarette butts, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, and even a discarded barbecue grill.

Interview: SPC Nayveon Wheaton, Camp Zama BOSS

The cleanup effort was the first of its kind to be hosted trilaterally among single Soldiers, the So-Yu-Kai, and Zama City.

Interview: Mayor Mito Sato, Zama City



Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



(Pause) The first ever Patriot Master Gunner Course is currently being held on Okinawa, Japan. Air Defenders across the Indo-Pacific region are gaining an advanced understanding of air defense operations, standards, and doctrine during PMG class 701-21. The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment is hosting the course at Kadena Air Base through June 28th.

Interview: Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player, Patriot Master Gunner course instructor

(Pause) Let's wrap up this month's episode with a quick look at the Top 10 photos – including the winning photo – in our Garrison Public Affairs Office's youth sports photo contest. What an awesome way to celebrate our student athletes!

That’s it for this month’s edition of the Zama Pulse. Remember to continue practicing proper preventive measures, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and maintaining social distance. These actions will help reduce the spread of COVID-19. I’m Major Trevor Wild, and we’ll see you next month!