    AZNG mechanics keep the COVID-19 mission rolling

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers replaced worn tires on a U.S. Army M915 Line-Haul Tractor as part of regularly scheduled at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, June 7, 2021. More than 800 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks, and supporting roles throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800196
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108386482
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG mechanics keep the COVID-19 mission rolling, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vehicle Maintenance
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

