AZNG mechanics keep the COVID-19 mission rolling

Arizona National Guard Soldiers replaced worn tires on a U.S. Army M915 Line-Haul Tractor as part of regularly scheduled at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, June 7, 2021. More than 800 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks, and supporting roles throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
