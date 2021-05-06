Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Operations Group Commander conducts "Fini-Flight"

    NAS FW JRB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Josh “Stump” Padgett, outgoing 301st Operations Group Commander, had a "Fini-Flight" in the 301st Operations Group F-16C Fighting Falcon on June 5. A life-long member of the “Spads,” Colonel Padgett has served with the 301st Fighter Wing for over 14 years and has held multiple positions within the Operations Group. His leadership has been paramount through multiple deployments and ensuring hundreds of Reserve Citizen Airmen stand ready to answer our nation’s call. Witnessed by family and friends, Colonel Padgett's "Fini-Flight" symbolized the conclusion of his service at the 301st Fighter Wing and the mark of his next assignment.

