301st Operations Group Commander conducts "Fini-Flight"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800171" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Colonel Josh “Stump” Padgett, outgoing 301st Operations Group Commander, had a "Fini-Flight" in the 301st Operations Group F-16C Fighting Falcon on June 5. A life-long member of the “Spads,” Colonel Padgett has served with the 301st Fighter Wing for over 14 years and has held multiple positions within the Operations Group. His leadership has been paramount through multiple deployments and ensuring hundreds of Reserve Citizen Airmen stand ready to answer our nation’s call. Witnessed by family and friends, Colonel Padgett's "Fini-Flight" symbolized the conclusion of his service at the 301st Fighter Wing and the mark of his next assignment.