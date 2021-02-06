World Oceans Day is an international day that takes place June 8. The concept was originally proposed in 1998 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls.)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800162
|VIRIN:
|210607-M-IR713-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108385614
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oceans Day Social Media, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
