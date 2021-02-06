Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    World Oceans Day is an international day that takes place June 8. The concept was originally proposed in 1998 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls.)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800162
    VIRIN: 210607-M-IR713-002
    Filename: DOD_108385614
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oceans Day Social Media, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

