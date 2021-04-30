Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Lieutenant Monsey's Story Joining the Corps

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Second Lieutenant Elizabeth Monsey talks about her journey joining the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alvin Pujols) (U.S. Marine Corps edits by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 23:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800160
    VIRIN: 210607-M-JC323-001
    Filename: DOD_108385612
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, Second Lieutenant Monsey's Story Joining the Corps, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc#marines#resiliency#meps#ocs#endurance#officer

