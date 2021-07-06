In December 2019, NATO Leaders asked Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to strengthen NATO. In June 2020, the Secretary General laid out his priorities for NATO 2030: making sure NATO remains strong militarily, becomes even stronger politically and takes a more global approach. To support the Secretary General’s work, NATO 2030 is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and youth to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance.
