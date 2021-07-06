Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #NATO2030

    BELGIUM

    06.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    In December 2019, NATO Leaders asked Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to strengthen NATO. In June 2020, the Secretary General laid out his priorities for NATO 2030: making sure NATO remains strong militarily, becomes even stronger politically and takes a more global approach. To support the Secretary General’s work, NATO 2030 is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and youth to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800130
    VIRIN: 210607-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108385176
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BE

    NATO
    #NATO2030

