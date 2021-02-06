Kirtland's (KAFB) Health Promotions program coordinator, Guy Leahy provides guidance for Airmen in preparing for their upcoming physical fitness test that begins as early as July 1, 2021. Mr. Leahy discusses using a "Bod Pod" to calculate an Airman's body fat content more accurately than previous methods. The Bod Pod is a large device that measures the fat content of an individual sitting inside the machine. Mr. Leahy also gives exercise tips to Airmen that will minimize injury while maximizing fat loss rather than muscle. For more information about the contents depicted in this video or to schedule an appointment with Mr. Leahy, please call (505) 846-1186.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 12:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|800127
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-CB319-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108385150
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Fitness Test Preparation (Energy Out), by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
