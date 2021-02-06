Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical Fitness Test Preparation (Energy Out)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland's (KAFB) Health Promotions program coordinator, Guy Leahy provides guidance for Airmen in preparing for their upcoming physical fitness test that begins as early as July 1, 2021. Mr. Leahy discusses using a "Bod Pod" to calculate an Airman's body fat content more accurately than previous methods. The Bod Pod is a large device that measures the fat content of an individual sitting inside the machine. Mr. Leahy also gives exercise tips to Airmen that will minimize injury while maximizing fat loss rather than muscle. For more information about the contents depicted in this video or to schedule an appointment with Mr. Leahy, please call (505) 846-1186.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800127
    VIRIN: 210607-F-CB319-0001
    Filename: DOD_108385150
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Fitness Test Preparation (Energy Out), by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health
    ACT
    Exercise
    Bod Pod
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT