    ARNORTH’s G6, DCE teams prepare for Hurricane season (GFX)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    As June 1st marks the official start of hurricane season, the communication team at U.S. Army North took the opportunity to train Soldiers in the Defense Coordinating Elements and the 76th Operational Response Command on communication methods in disaster responses, at Joint Base San Antonio from May 17- 21, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 12:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800126
    VIRIN: 210528-O-PO583-342
    Filename: DOD_108385127
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNORTH’s G6, DCE teams prepare for Hurricane season (GFX), by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    TF76
    Hurricane Preparation
    DCE/O

