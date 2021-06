video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 4 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gave a keynote speech to preview the NATO Summit in Brussels on 14 June.His speech was made at an event organised by NATO together with the German Council on Foreign Relations and The Brookings Institute.