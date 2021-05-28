As June 1st marks the official start of hurricane season, the communication team at U.S. Army North took the opportunity to train Soldiers in the Defense Coordinating Elements and the 76th Operational Response Command on communication methods in disaster responses, at Joint Base San Antonio from May 17- 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800112
|VIRIN:
|210528-O-PO583-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108385034
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TX, US
|Hometown:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARNORTH’s G6, DCE teams prepare for Hurricane season (No GFX), by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT