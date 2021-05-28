ARNORTH’s G6, DCE teams prepare for Hurricane season (No GFX)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As June 1st marks the official start of hurricane season, the communication team at U.S. Army North took the opportunity to train Soldiers in the Defense Coordinating Elements and the 76th Operational Response Command on communication methods in disaster responses, at Joint Base San Antonio from May 17- 21, 2021.