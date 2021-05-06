Maine National Guard gives employers a lift

Several employers and supervisors were present on June 5 as the 185th Engineer Support Company hosted a "boss lift" supported by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program and the Maine Army National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF).
Despite the name, the event was not limited to only a helicopter ride. In addition to viewing the northern Maine woods from a UH-60 Blackhawk, employers had the opportunity to meet unit and state level Maine Army National Guard leadership, take part in a virtual weapons training simulation, view equipment and training demonstrations, and tour the brand new Northern Maine Readiness Center (NMRC). The 185th is in the early stages of occupying the new headquarters building which began construction in 2018.
