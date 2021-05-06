Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine National Guard gives employers a lift

    PRESQUE ISLE, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Darin Douin 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Several employers and supervisors were present on June 5 as the 185th Engineer Support Company hosted a "boss lift" supported by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program and the Maine Army National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF).

    Despite the name, the event was not limited to only a helicopter ride. In addition to viewing the northern Maine woods from a UH-60 Blackhawk, employers had the opportunity to meet unit and state level Maine Army National Guard leadership, take part in a virtual weapons training simulation, view equipment and training demonstrations, and tour the brand new Northern Maine Readiness Center (NMRC). The 185th is in the early stages of occupying the new headquarters building which began construction in 2018.

    This work, Maine National Guard gives employers a lift, by SGT Darin Douin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    UH60
    Maine Army National Guard

