MQ-9 Advanced Sensor Operator Instructor Course

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jaden, an MQ-9 sensor operator assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio, speaks about his experiences attending the Advanced Sensor Operator Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Jaden received the Top Flyer Award for his class. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shane Hughes)