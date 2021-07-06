Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Advanced Sensor Operator Instructor Course

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jaden, an MQ-9 sensor operator assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing in Springfield, Ohio, speaks about his experiences attending the Advanced Sensor Operator Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Jaden received the Top Flyer Award for his class. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shane Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021
    SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Sensor Operator

