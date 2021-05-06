The 315th Security Forces patch ceremony signifies a special moment in time when the squadron received it first ever unit specific patch.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800103
|VIRIN:
|210605-F-HV225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108384910
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS
