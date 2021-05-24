B-Roll Stringer of AFE 96th Bomb Squadron

The 96th Aircrew Flight Equipment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, enables the aircrew to fly, fight and win during Bomber Task Force Europe June 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 10:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800099
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-ZW188-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108384894
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
