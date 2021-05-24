Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Stringer of AFE 96th Bomb Squadron

    MORóN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    The 96th Aircrew Flight Equipment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, enables the aircrew to fly, fight and win during Bomber Task Force Europe June 4, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800099
    VIRIN: 210604-F-ZW188-7002
    Filename: DOD_108384894
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Stringer of AFE 96th Bomb Squadron, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

