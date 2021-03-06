Intel enables Bomber Task Force Europe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Intel Officers and Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, enable the mission by providing imperative information to the flight crews at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 3, 2021. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and defeat strategic attacks against the U.S. and our allies with conventional and nuclear capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)