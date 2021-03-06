The Intel Officers and Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, enable the mission by providing imperative information to the flight crews at Morón Air Base, Spain, June 3, 2021. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and defeat strategic attacks against the U.S. and our allies with conventional and nuclear capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800098
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-ZW188-7004
|Filename:
|DOD_108384893
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Intel enables Bomber Task Force Europe, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT