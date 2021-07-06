Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions Recruiting Video

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing demonstrate the responsibilities of a munitions specialist at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, June 7, 2021. This video was made for the purposes of recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 09:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800097
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-IV744-0001
    Filename: DOD_108384887
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    This work, Munitions Recruiting Video, by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169FW

