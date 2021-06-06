U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua "Reacher" Henry, 2nd Operational Support Squadron team lead, talks about the third week of operations during Bomber Task Force 21-3 at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Video by Technical Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 06:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800088
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-SC126-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108384558
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BTF 21-3 Week Three Recap Video, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT