A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flew from Morón Air Base, Spain, over the town of Normandy in remembrance of D-Day during Bomber Task Force Europe, June 06, 2021. The men and women of the U.S. military remain forever indebted to World War II veterans who demonstrated the selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|06.06.2021
|06.07.2021 07:41
|B-Roll
|800087
|210606-F-ZW188-7001
|DOD_108384548
|00:00:50
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|6
|6
This work, D-Day Normandy fly over, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS
