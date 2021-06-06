D-Day Normandy fly over

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800087" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flew from Morón Air Base, Spain, over the town of Normandy in remembrance of D-Day during Bomber Task Force Europe, June 06, 2021. The men and women of the U.S. military remain forever indebted to World War II veterans who demonstrated the selfless service and sacrifice that characterizes the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)