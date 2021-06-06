B-Roll stringer of Preflight for D-Day sortie

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to fly to Normandy in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 6, 2021. Forward locations enable collective defense capabilities. U.S.European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)