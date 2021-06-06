A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to fly to Normandy in support of Bomber Task Force Europe June 6, 2021. Forward locations enable collective defense capabilities. U.S.European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800085
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-ZW188-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108384545
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, B-Roll stringer of Preflight for D-Day sortie, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
