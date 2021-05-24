Soldiers and family members gathered May 24, 2021 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Kevin M. Ward and outgoing Lt. Col. Derek R. Noel. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
