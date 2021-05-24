Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.24.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered May 24, 2021 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Kevin M. Ward and outgoing Lt. Col. Derek R. Noel. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 03:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800072
    VIRIN: 210526-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108384432
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright

