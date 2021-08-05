U.S. Air Force Airmen
assigned to the 307th Civil Engineering
Squadron gain essential hands-on
experience by helping to build up the
infrastructure for Camp Kamassa, a
year-round camp for special needs
children and adults.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2021 23:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800054
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-IJ844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108383915
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Giving Back: 307th Civil Engineering Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
