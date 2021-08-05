Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving Back: 307th Civil Engineering Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa

    CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen
    assigned to the 307th Civil Engineering
    Squadron gain essential hands-on
    experience by helping to build up the
    infrastructure for Camp Kamassa, a
    year-round camp for special needs
    children and adults.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800054
    VIRIN: 210508-F-IJ844-1001
    Filename: DOD_108383915
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving Back: 307th Civil Engineering Squadron furthers Camp Kamassa, by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Air Force Base

    307th Bomb Wing
    307th Civil Engineering Squadron

