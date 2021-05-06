Coast Guard rescues two near Iberia Parish

The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners near Iberia Parish, Louisiana on June 6, 2021. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew responded and located the missing mariners at about 1 a.m this morning and deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene. The aircrew hoisted the mariners and transported them to Acadiana Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.)
|06.05.2021
|06.06.2021 01:09
|B-Roll
|800015
|210605-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_108383421
|00:00:23
|US
|8
|8
