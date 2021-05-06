Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two near Iberia Parish

    06.05.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners near Iberia Parish, Louisiana on June 6, 2021. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew responded and located the missing mariners at about  1 a.m this morning and deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene. The aircrew hoisted the mariners and transported them to Acadiana Regional Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800015
    VIRIN: 210605-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108383421
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    Rescue
    New Orleans
    Hoist
    D8
    Iberia Parish

