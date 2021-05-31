210531-N-UN585-6001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) conducts flight operations with an MH 60 Seahawk in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2021. Ross is participating in exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield (ASD/FS). ASD/FS, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)