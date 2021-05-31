Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210531-N-UN585-6001

    NORTH SEA

    05.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) conducts flight operations with an MH 60 Seahawk in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2021. Ross is participating in exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield (ASD/FS). ASD/FS, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799992
    VIRIN: 210531-N-UN585-6001
    Filename: DOD_108383143
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: NORTH SEA

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210531-N-UN585-6001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    flight operations
    6th fleet
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross
    MH 60 Seahawk
    Formidable Shield 2021

