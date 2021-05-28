video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines and 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, May 23-28, 2021. This unscripted force-on-force exercise tested and strengthened the Marines’ ability to operate within distributed jungle and littoral environments, while adapting to a thinking peer-level adversary. 3/3 and 2/2 are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)