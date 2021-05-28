U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines and 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, May 23-28, 2021. This unscripted force-on-force exercise tested and strengthened the Marines’ ability to operate within distributed jungle and littoral environments, while adapting to a thinking peer-level adversary. 3/3 and 2/2 are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
05.28.2021
06.05.2021
Package
Location:
JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
