    Airmen, DGMC and MHS Genesis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    David Grant USAF Medical Center rolled out MHS Genesis January of 2020 on Travis Air Force Base, California. This is a reel showcasing all of the big things DGMC has done since it was implemented at DGMC. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 23:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799971
    VIRIN: 210604-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108382812
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, DGMC and MHS Genesis, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NASA
    EMS
    DGMC
    Labor and Delivery
    MHS Genesis

