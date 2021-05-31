A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam, talks about where it all started for the A-10 at Republic Airport in Farmsdale, New York. The A-10 Demo Team was in New York for the Bethpage Airshow in Jones Beach.
Still imagery provided by the American Airpower Museum
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2021 00:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799970
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-IH072-980
|Filename:
|DOD_108382804
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Thunder Factory, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT