Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Thunder Factory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander, Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam, talks about where it all started for the A-10 at Republic Airport in Farmsdale, New York. The A-10 Demo Team was in New York for the Bethpage Airshow in Jones Beach.

    Still imagery provided by the American Airpower Museum

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799970
    VIRIN: 210531-F-IH072-980
    Filename: DOD_108382804
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Thunder Factory, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    AirPower
    air force
    airman
    A10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT