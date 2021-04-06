Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC BWC 2021 Teaser Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan/U.S. Army Pacific public affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799952
    VIRIN: 210604-A-QK219-654
    Filename: DOD_108382623
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2021 Teaser Video, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    competition
    BWC
    USARPAC BWC 2021

