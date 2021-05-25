Honor Day 2021

Special Operations Soldiers from the U.S Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, hosted an education fair for local students, civic leaders, and families in Farmingdale, New Jersey, on May 25, 2021.
The event provided an opportunity to educate and inspire future generations, strengthen military-civilian relationships, and highlighted the uniqueness and capabilities of the ARSOF Soldier.
|05.25.2021
|06.04.2021 16:32
|Newscasts
|799947
|210525-A-VJ008-843
|1
|DOD_108382467
|00:02:42
|FARMINGDALE, NJ, US
|1
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
