    Honor Day 2021

    FARMINGDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Berta Morales 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Special Operations Soldiers from the U.S Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, hosted an education fair for local students, civic leaders, and families in Farmingdale, New Jersey, on May 25, 2021.
    The event provided an opportunity to educate and inspire future generations, strengthen military-civilian relationships, and highlighted the uniqueness and capabilities of the ARSOF Soldier.
    #SWCS #puteminboots #usarec

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 799947
    VIRIN: 210525-A-VJ008-843
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108382467
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FARMINGDALE, NJ, US 

