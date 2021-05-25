Honor Day 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799947" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Operations Soldiers from the U.S Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, hosted an education fair for local students, civic leaders, and families in Farmingdale, New Jersey, on May 25, 2021.

The event provided an opportunity to educate and inspire future generations, strengthen military-civilian relationships, and highlighted the uniqueness and capabilities of the ARSOF Soldier.

#SWCS #puteminboots #usarec