124th in 124 June 2021-V2E6

The 124th in 124 June 2021 edition. News about the wing for the wing. Featuring safety information for the 101 days of summer and news about the FWS AOC, Yellow Ribbon event, historic live bombing in the OCTC, active shooter exercise, 75th anniversary of the 190th FS and unveiling of the specially painted heritage A-10, and Memorial Day events.