    Move Over Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    With 44 fatalities and 15 injuries last year, the 377 SFS is asking you to Move Over Kirtland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799937
    VIRIN: 210423-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_108382145
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Move Over Kirtland, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 SFS
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Move Over Kirtland

