    141 Second Refuel, June 2021

    SPOKANE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Monthly update of what's going on with the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane Washington.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 16:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799931
    VIRIN: 210604-F-YL918-494
    Filename: DOD_108382056
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: SPOKANE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141 Second Refuel, June 2021, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

