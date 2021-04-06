Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for June 2021 - Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc, Command Chief of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for June 2021. He discussed the importance of professional development, and the newly established Enlisted Force Tiger Team, which developed a framework to provide enlisted professional development to all Airmen.

    “I am excited about the changes that this will bring to all of us, allowing us to focus on the skills and competencies that we all need as American Airmen,” says Chief Dubuc. “I ask that you all take advantage of the opportunities provided through this culture change with enlisted professional development. You are the best advocate for your career and I know that this will make you a better airman and wingman.”

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 14:07
    Category: Briefings
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    TAGS

    Professional Development
    Ang
    Command Message
    102nd IW
    Enlisted Force Development

