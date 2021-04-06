102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for June 2021 - Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc

Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc, Command Chief of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for June 2021. He discussed the importance of professional development, and the newly established Enlisted Force Tiger Team, which developed a framework to provide enlisted professional development to all Airmen.
“I am excited about the changes that this will bring to all of us, allowing us to focus on the skills and competencies that we all need as American Airmen,” says Chief Dubuc. “I ask that you all take advantage of the opportunities provided through this culture change with enlisted professional development. You are the best advocate for your career and I know that this will make you a better airman and wingman.”
