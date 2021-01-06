Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210601-N-WO152-0001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Parker 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) observes the Battle of Midway in Newport News, Virginia, June 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799917
    VIRIN: 210601-N-WO152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108381651
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210601-N-WO152-0001, by CPO William Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport News
    Battle
    Stennis
    Midway
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT