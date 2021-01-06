The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) observes the Battle of Midway in Newport News, Virginia, June 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799917
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-WO152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108381651
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210601-N-WO152-0001, by CPO William Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT