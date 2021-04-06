Before the Lights - Marine Enlisted Aides Program

For this week's episode of "Before the Lights," we're highlighting the Barracks' enlisted aides, the curators of the delectable dishes served at the pre-parade reception on Friday Evenings! This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
