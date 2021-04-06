Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the Lights - Marine Enlisted Aides Program

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    For this week's episode of "Before the Lights," we're highlighting the Barracks' enlisted aides, the curators of the delectable dishes served at the pre-parade reception on Friday Evenings! This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 11:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 799894
    VIRIN: 210604-M-GN436-105
    Filename: DOD_108381281
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Before the Lights - Marine Enlisted Aides Program, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chefs
    Marines
    Parades
    MBW
    Enlisted Aides

