F-35B at Steadfast Defender 2021

Col. Simon Doran, U.S. Senior National Representative to the U.K. Carrier Strike Group, and Capt. James Blackmore, Commander Carrier Air Group speaks about the NATO-led exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 as F-35Bs from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211) and U.K. Carrier Strike Group take off and land on the HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal. The NATO-led exercise involves 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
