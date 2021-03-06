Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll stringer of Bomber Task Force Combat Crew Communications

    MORóN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Senior Airman Keith Begue, combat crew communications airman, 2nd Operations Support Squadron, establishes an antenna for aerial communications. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799844
    VIRIN: 210603-F-ZW188-7001
    Filename: DOD_108380835
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, US

    This work, B-Roll stringer of Bomber Task Force Combat Crew Communications, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

