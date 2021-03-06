Senior Airman Keith Begue, combat crew communications airman, 2nd Operations Support Squadron, establishes an antenna for aerial communications. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799844
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-ZW188-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108380835
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll stringer of Bomber Task Force Combat Crew Communications, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT